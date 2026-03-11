We still aren’t seeing Samsung March updates just yet, but all of the February updates have mostly rolled out at this point. Today, we’re seeing new updates for Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series, with the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 6 models getting fresh builds.

According to changelogs, this update brings the February security patch as well as “performance improvements.” They do not list any other changes, so we’re really just getting a monthly patch to take care of bugs. That’s fine.

The builds for each watch are below:

Galaxy Watch Ultra : L705USQU3BZB5

: L705USQU3BZB5 Galaxy Watch 6 : R935USQU2CZB6 (40mm) / R945USQU2CZB6 (44mm)

: R935USQU2CZB6 (40mm) / R945USQU2CZB6 (44mm) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: R955USQU2CZB6 (43mm) / R965USQU2CZB6 (47mm)

To check for the update, open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, head into Watch Settings>Watch software update>Download and install.

