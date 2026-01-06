Google updated its Android Source pages today with a change for when it publishes source code to AOSP. In short, Google will now publish twice per year, in Q2 and Q4. They claim this is to align with their trunk stable development model.

A new banner went up on the website moments ago and can be seen below:

Effective in 2026, to align with our trunk stable development model and ensure platform stability for the ecosystem, we will publish source code to AOSP in Q2 and Q4. For building and contributing to AOSP, we recommend utilizing android-latest-release instead of aosp-main . The android-latest-release manifest branch will always reference the most recent release pushed to AOSP.

This is developer-related stuff, by the way. It doesn’t affect you at all.

// Android