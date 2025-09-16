YouTube Music held an event this morning, showcasing upcoming features for the service. Multiple features are specifically designed to increase the engagement between artist and fans, so for top supporters, good stuff is coming.

YouTube Music details that upcoming releases will support pre-saves with full countdown pages, helping to build anticipation around new releases. This will launch later this year, but we get the feeling it will only be available to bigger artists. Additionally, coming down the road, artists will be able to send “thank you” videos to fans. They use Dua Lipa as an example, so again, we’re not sure how large an artist will need to be to utilize these new features.

YouTube Music is also piloting a program that allows top listeners to access exclusive merch drops. For example, an artist could offer an exclusive t-shirt to the top 10% of their listeners or something along those lines.

These things are all coming soon.

// YouTube