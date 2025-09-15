Qualcomm announced this morning that its next flagship mobile chip will be called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. They’ll unveil the chip and more details at its yearly Snapdragon Summit boondoggle in Hawaii, where a bunch of YouTubers will accept a Qualcomm-funded vacation and curiously forget to disclose such facts.

Anyways, the chip is indeed called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 because this is the 5th generation version of the 8-series platform. It’s just a number, bro, it’s not important. Just know that your Samsung phone next year, as well as the next OnePlus phone, will have this chip in it. Google’s Pixel 11 won’t. The chip will more than likely be excellent, efficient, and there for those into gaming.

And that’s it for now. Qualcomm will talk about this new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 from September 23 through September 25.

// Qualcomm