Pixel Watch 4 Official at $349 With Chip Upgrade, Big Battery Life

Google has brought back its Pixel Watch line for a 4th year, this time as the Pixel Watch 4. Like with the launch of the Pixel Watch 3, we are once again getting two sizes, as well as a couple of noteworthy upgrades that might get you to slap one on the wrist. For the most part, though, this will be familiar, yet I’d also argue that this is a far bigger set of improvements than we saw last year.

Pixel Watch 4 price, release date: For the Pixel Watch 4, Google has priced us at $349 (41mm) and $399 (45mm) for WiFi models. The LTE models, which might be the models to focus on this year, will cost $449 (41mm) and $499 (45mm). The Pixel Watch 4 is up for pre-order starting today, August 20, and will arrive October 9 alongside the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

What’s new in Pixel Watch 4 specs: While these new Pixel Watch 4 devices look like previous releases, there are some key areas that Google has improved things. For one, the displays have 10% more screen, 16% smaller bezels, and displays that get 50% brighter (up to 3000 nits now). Google is still using Gorilla Glass 5 for protection, which is unfortunate, but the changes have at least brought a new name for it all as “Actua 360.”

I asked Google about the “Actua 360” displays and they basically said that the experience is so cool, you really need to see it in person to believe how wild it is. They’ve made the screen really wrap and flow across the domed panel in a way they weren’t able to in previous years. Honestly, when talking about it, they even had me amped to get ahold of one to see it.

Outside of the displays, we have a new Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip and a new Cortex-M55 co-processor. The W5 Gen 2 has almost nothing new to it, as far as performance or efficiency goes. It’s still the same 4nm chip as the Gen 1, but we now get dual-frequency GPS and satellite connectivity on the LTE model. That’s it for the big chip. For the new Cortex-M55 co-processor, Google is promising bigger things, like more power for AI computing (Gemini) without any hit to power.

Speaking of power, the battery capacities on both watches are increasing this year (specs below) and battery life promises are quite big. Google believes you’ll see 40 hours of use on the 45mm with always-on display active, and 30 hours for the 41mm model. Those are large leaps and Google’s numbers on those have been pretty accurate in the past. With AOD off, you might get a full 2+ days on the bigger watch.

For charging, Google is switching to a side-charging dock method. You’ll slap your watch on the included Quick Charge Dock that’ll get you 50% charge in 15 minutes. It’ll also display the time, battery percentage, time left until charged, and when your upcoming alarm is set for.

As for that satellite mention, the Pixel Watch 4 with LTE has satellite SOS calling for emergency situations when you don’t have an LTE or WiFi connection. This is powered by the new W5 Gen 2 chip and is an included benefit for the first 2 years after activation. We’re still waiting on clarification from Google about what happens after those two years.

Finally, we’re getting 15% stronger haptics with a new haptics engine, an upgraded “custom” speaker, and a new skin temperature sensor on the bottom of the watch.

Pixel Watch 4 specs:

OS : Wear OS 6

: Wear OS 6 Display : Actua 360 Display, 320ppi AMOLED LTPO (1-60Hz), 3000 nits peak brightness, Custom 3D Gorilla Glass 5

: Actua 360 Display, 320ppi AMOLED LTPO (1-60Hz), 3000 nits peak brightness, Custom 3D Gorilla Glass 5 Processor : Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, Cortex-M55 co-processor

: Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, Cortex-M55 co-processor Battery : 455mAh (45mm), 325mAh (41mm)

: 455mAh (45mm), 325mAh (41mm) Memory : 32GB eMMC flash, 2GB SDRAM

: 32GB eMMC flash, 2GB SDRAM Charging : Quick Charge Dock, 50% in 15 minutes

: Quick Charge Dock, 50% in 15 minutes Connectivity : 4G LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, WiFi, NFC, Ultra-Wideband, Satellite SOS, Dual Frequency GPS

: 4G LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, WiFi, NFC, Ultra-Wideband, Satellite SOS, Dual Frequency GPS Buttons : Side button, Haptic crown, Gen 3 premium haptics

: Side button, Haptic crown, Gen 3 premium haptics Durability : IP68, 5ATM

: IP68, 5ATM Materials : Aluminum

: Aluminum Other : Speaker, microphone

: Speaker, microphone Size: 45mm, 12.3mm thick, 36.7g; 41mm, 12.3mm thick, 31.0g

On the software side of things, Google is releasing Wear OS 6 and Material 3 Expressive on the Pixel Watch line for the first time. We’re not only getting a big revamp to the UI, but Google is maybe even more excited about what Wear OS 6 brings for power efficiency, thus the big battery life claims above. Google is also introducing a completely re-done Fitbit app near this launch. With that, the Fitbit experience on the Pixel Watch 4 will still have a comprehensive set of health tools, including sleep scores, SpO2, smarter training with readiness/cardio/target load metrics, 50+ exercise modes (with pickleball on the way, Tim), AI run recommendations to help you not overtrain, and Google’s “most accurate” heart rate tracking. The sensor there remains the same/similar, but it’s now a solid glass back with the charging moved to the side.

Of course, Gemini is here and as I mentioned earlier, that new co-processor will work with Gemini to make your watch smarter or more helpful, like with AI smart replies from your phone if it’s nearby or done locally without a phone. Google is also introducing a raise-to-talk feature where your watch will recognize that you’ve lifted it up to your face and will activate Gemini. We’ll certainly be testing this to see how often it correctly (or incorrectly) activates, but Google tells me they are giving you plenty of controls to help dial in the sensitivity.

For those still worried about durability, this Pixel Watch 4 can be repaired, a first for the Pixel Watch. Google built it so that both screens and batteries can be replaced.

Again, Pixel Watch 4 is up for pre-order now and arrives October 9.

Pre-order Pixel Watch 4