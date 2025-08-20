Pixel Buds 2a Official at $129 With ANC, Gemini, and Design Upgrades

This hardware announcement may slip under the radar some after Google just showed off the Pixel 10 series and the Pixel Watch 4, but I wouldn’t sleep on them. The Pixel Buds 2a are official and have some really nice upgrades over the original A-series buds. The price isn’t bad either.

Pixel Buds 2a price, features: The Pixel Buds 2a launch in pre-order today for $129.99 and will ship October 9. They come in two colors, Iris and Hazel.

Compared to the Pixel Buds A-series, which Google has continued to sell since 2021, these new Pixel Buds 2a are a massive jump in terms of features. We have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), there’s the Tensor A1 chip from the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for audio processing, an improved design that matches that of the Pro models, impressive battery life (up to 7 hours with ANC active), and access to Gemini. With Gemini in your Pixel Buds 2a, you’ll be able to get summaries of messages, find restaurant recommendations by voice, listen to clearer calls, and you can go Live with Gemini.

As for other features, we have multipoint connectivity, Find My support, Fast Pair for quick setups, IP54 sweat resistance, and a case that provides up to 27 hours of use.

Pixel Buds 2a specs:

Processor : Google Tensor A1

: Google Tensor A1 Audio : Custom-designed 11mm dynamic speaker driver; Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 1.5

: Custom-designed 11mm dynamic speaker driver; Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 1.5 Battery : 10 hours with ANC off or 27 hours with charging case; 7 hours with ANC on or 20 hours with charging case

: 10 hours with ANC off or 27 hours with charging case; 7 hours with ANC on or 20 hours with charging case Voice : Bluetooth Super Wideband, Clear Calling

: Bluetooth Super Wideband, Clear Calling Sensors : 2 microphones, capacitive t ouch sensors, IR proximity sensor for in-ear detection

: 2 microphones, capacitive t ouch sensors, IR proximity sensor for in-ear detection Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.4

: Bluetooth 5.4 Case : USB-C charging, hall effect sensor for open and close detection

: USB-C charging, hall effect sensor for open and close detection Swear/water resistance : IP54 (earbuds), IPX4 (case)

: IP54 (earbuds), IPX4 (case) Size: 23.1 x 16.0 x 17.8mm (earbud), 50.0 x 24.5 x 57.2mm (case)

Again, the Pixel Buds 2a are up for pre-order right now and ship October 9 alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Pre-order Pixel Buds 2a