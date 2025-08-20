Google’s big hardware day once again includes 4 phones you’ll be able to buy, one of which is a foldable that is both expensive and improved. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the follow-up to last year’s excellent Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Google even found some ways to make us wonder if we need one in our lives.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold price, release date: First things first – the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is up for pre-order right now, on August 20. Pricing starts at $1,799 for 256GB storage or you can pay a bit more to double the storage to 512GB. As far as release dates go, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is not launching right away. While you can pre-order, the device won’t arrive until October 9. The regular Pixel 10 phone line-up is all launching on August 28.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold upgrades and changes: This may not be the craziest change of all, but Google has certified the Pixel 10 Pro Fold as IP68 water and dust resistance. This might be a first in foldables and is something Samsung could not find a way to do with its recently-launched Galaxy Z Fold 7. This is a big jump in terms of durability and where you might be able to find comfort in using a device that folds in half. Google also says that the hinge is now 2x more durable than last year’s 9 Pro Fold and has improved drop protection. They believe it can handle 10 years of folding before it breaks.

Powering everything is the new Google Tensor G5 chip, the same one that’s inside the other Pixel 10 phones. This chip brings a 34% CPU speed increase, 60% TPU increase, and is built on 3nm process. TSMC has made this chip, unlike previous Tensor chips that were from Samsung. This chip will unlock a new Gemini Nano model, is 2x more efficient with AI, and is 2.6x faster with Gemini Nano than previous Tensor chips.

Under the hood, you also have a 5015mAh battery with 30W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging (Pixelsnap and magnets built-in), 16GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB storage, displays that can both hit 3000 nits of peak brightness, a rear camera system with a new 48MP wide/main sensor, and an insane new suite of AI features built throughout the OS, like Magic Cue, Daily Hub, Take a Message, Pixel Journal, and more.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold brings meaningful improvements inside and out even if the device is going to look a lot like last year’s model.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs:

OS : Android 16

: Android 16 Display (outer): 6.4″ OLED (1080×2364, 408ppi), 60-120Hz, 3000 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

(outer): 6.4″ OLED (1080×2364, 408ppi), 60-120Hz, 3000 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Display (inner): 8″ OLED (2076×2152, 373ppi), 1-120Hz, 3000 nits brightness, Ultra Thin Glass

(inner): 8″ OLED (2076×2152, 373ppi), 1-120Hz, 3000 nits brightness, Ultra Thin Glass Processor : Tensor G5, Titan M2

: Tensor G5, Titan M2 Battery : 5015mAh; fast wired charging (30W); Qi2 wireless (15W)

: 5015mAh; fast wired charging (30W); Qi2 wireless (15W) Memory : 16GB RAM; 256GB/512GB UFS storage

: 16GB RAM; 256GB/512GB UFS storage Camera (rear): 48MP main (f/1.7, 82° FOV), 10.5MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 127° FOV), 10.8MP telephoto (f/3.1, 23°, 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom)

(rear): 48MP main (f/1.7, 82° FOV), 10.5MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 127° FOV), 10.8MP telephoto (f/3.1, 23°, 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom) Camera (selfie): 10MP (front), f/2.2, 87°, 10MP (inside), f/2.2, 87°

(selfie): 10MP (front), f/2.2, 87°, 10MP (inside), f/2.2, 87° Durability : IP68, multi-alloy steel hinge, aerospace-grade aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover and back

: IP68, multi-alloy steel hinge, aerospace-grade aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover and back Other : Fingerprint unlock, satellite SOS, USB-C (3.2), dual SIM, stereo speakers

: Fingerprint unlock, satellite SOS, USB-C (3.2), dual SIM, stereo speakers Connectivity : WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, Ultra-Wideband, NFC, 5G

: WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, Ultra-Wideband, NFC, 5G Size : Folded – 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8mm; Unfolded – 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2mm; 258g

: Folded – 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8mm; Unfolded – 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2mm; 258g Software : 7 years of OS, security, Pixel Drop updates

: 7 years of OS, security, Pixel Drop updates Colors: Moonstone, Jade

Again, Pixel 10 Pro Fold is up for pre-order today at $1,799 and ships October 9.

