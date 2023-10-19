A new Android 14 QPR1 beta is upon us this week with the release of QPR1 Beta 2.1. This is a small bug fixer and not Beta 3, but you should still try to update it on your supported Pixel phone to squash a few broken or troublesome items.

Like previous releases, this Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.1 update is available to the Pixel 5a up through the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. For those with a Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, this update is there for you too.

What’s new in Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.1

Since this is a X.1 update, there shouldn’t be any major changes, but we do have the following bug fixes to note from Google:

Fixed issues with biometric authentication, such as an issue that sometimes prevented the under-display fingerprint sensor from activating while always-on display features were enabled.

Fixed an issue where, in some cases after swapping SIM cards on a device, the device couldn’t connect to cellular service.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.

Download Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.1 Update

Release date: October 19, 2023

Build: U1B2.230922.010

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: October 2023

Google Play services: 23.32.17

Want to start testing Android 14 QPR1 beta builds? Below, we have links to the factory image and OTA files to get folks updated the old school way, but you don’t need to go that route to get updated. In fact, you probably shouldn’t go that route unless you are experienced in that area. You can always enroll in the Android Beta Program (here) and get the update over-the-air that way. For those who would rather avoid a command prompt and adb commands, do that. Google should begin pushing the update through the Android Beta Program shortly.

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.1 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Images