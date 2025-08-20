Google’s Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a event is finally happening today. The leaks can stop, thank you.

The event kicks off at 10AM Pacific (1PM Eastern) if you’d like to watch it live. It should be a fun event with celebrities doing the hosting, probably too much talk about AI, and any other bits of information that we haven’t already heard, like official pricing. I’d imagine you’ll want official dates too, since the pre-orders are about to pop off.

Join us below and watch the Pixel event live.