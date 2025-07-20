Samsung’s Secret Galaxy Z Fold 7 Deal Sneaks to $899

A few days ago, we shared a Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal that was dropping an extra $100 off the new foldable, even as Samsung wasn’t really promoting it as such. This deal was sent as an email to those who reserved and was sweetening the original reserve promo by adding an extra $50 onto it. However, Samsung was actually applying the reserve credit differently, giving us a bonus $100 off the phone itself. They sent another email this weekend to say that the deal is still here.

Galaxy Z Fold 7’s best $899 pre-order deal: For those who missed it, we’ll try to catch you up. Basically, Samsung was sending an email to those who had reserved the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but had yet to actually pre-order. They were telling those folks that they were doubling their reserve credit from $50 to $100 to put towards accessories, as long as they pre-ordered through the Shop Samsung app. Again, that’s not what they are actually doing, though.

Instead, Samsung is not giving that $100 as a reserve credit for accessories and are instead just dropping $100 off the starting price of the Fold 7. So your starting price, if you pre-order through the Shop Samsung app is $1,899 for the 512GB model and then you get to deduct whatever your trade-in value is (check your trade-in here). You could go as low as $899 on what is clearly an insanely upgraded Galaxy Z Fold 7 – easily Samsung’s best effort yet.

After you check your trade-in value, you’ll install the Shop Samsung app (from here). Next, you’ll want to check your inbox if you reserved, to see if they sent you this upgraded offer (The title will say “Get up to $1,250 in total savings on Galaxy Z Series”). Finally, you could also try the link we were emailed (this is it), as it was working for a bunch of people last week.

To recap, Samsung is doubling your storage for free (256GB to 512GB) and adding another $100 discount, so it’ll show as a $220 storage upgrade. Then, you get whatever your trade-in is as an instant discount up to $1,000 off. A Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $899 is a possibility.

Let us know how it goes!

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Pre-order Link