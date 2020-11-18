EwinRacing, the fine people behind the chairs Kellen and I use everyday in our home offices (the same ones we’ve featured multiple times on the Droid Life Show), launched their Black Friday sale this week.
On the company’s website, you can take up to 25% off many products using their Black Friday discount code. While 25% off is fine and dandy, we’re here to let you know that our own personal discount code will save you 30% off your purchase this holiday shopping season. With that discount code, you can get the chair I’m currently sitting on, a $299 chair, at $90 off for just $209. All purchases include free shipping, too!
You’ll also be pleased to note that if you’re in need of a desk versus a chair, Ewin sells those, too. With our code, the RGB Gaming desk currently in stock on their site drops from $429 all the way down to $300. With many folks still working from home, these are solid deals to be considered.
If you’re in need of a sweet new gaming chair or desk, follow the link below and don’t forget to add code “Droidlife” for 30% off.