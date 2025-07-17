Chrome’s Bottom Bar on Android has Finally Arrived

It has been almost a month since Google announced that you would soon be able to move the Chrome address bar to the bottom of your app on Android. This week, that change started rolling out widely, a reminder that slow rollouts suck.

Bottom address bar Chrome for Android: If you have the latest version of Chrome on your Android phone, opening it this week should give you a notice letting you know that the address bar can be moved from top to bottom. I’m currently running Chrome v138.0.7204.157 and the notice showed up within the past day or two.

For those who missed the news, we’re simply talking about you being able to position the address bar in Chrome at either the top or bottom. That’s it. It has been at the top for years, although we did have a bottom bar known as “Chrome Home” for some time in beta builds. However, that feature was killed in 2018 and we’ve been stuck with a top bar ever since.

The idea behind a bottom address bar is a basic one – a bottom bar is easier to reach on a big ass mobile phone. Thankfully, Google isn’t forcing this on you, in case you hate change and think a bottom bar looks weird. You can keep your top bar, silly person. For those wanting a bottom bar, all you have to do is long-press on the address bar and it’ll give you options to “Move address bar to the bottom” or “Copy link.” Obviously, you press the “move” option.

