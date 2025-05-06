Samsung announced a new P2P payment method for Samsung Wallet users this morning, with one feature in particular catching our eye.

The announcement highlights two Galaxy phones tapping each other to send money with NFC, and while that’s cool enough, the feature we’re stoked on is when one user doesn’t have a digital wallet. Using a Visa or Mastercard debit card’s NFC chip, you can utilize the same tap-to-pay feature like you would at a merchant. Features such as this help make it stand apart from others like Venmo.

Samsung Wallet uses NFC technology to connect to the recipient’s debit card stored in their digital wallet. Plus, you can even transfer money to people without a digital wallet as long as they have a physical debit card with tap-to-pay capabilities. It works by Samsung Wallet connecting to the chip in their debit card, just like when paying in a store.

If you’re both Galaxy owners with a debit card stored in the service, transferring funds from one bank account to another should now be very easy.

Tap to Transfer will be available in Samsung Wallet later this month to all users.

// Samsung