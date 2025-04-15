As a part of the latest version of Google Play Services that started arriving yesterday, Google is preparing to introduce a new security feature that could be super handy if your phone is lost or stolen. A “future optional security feature” will automatically restart your device if it sits locked for 3 consecutive days.

In the changelog for Google Play Services v25.14, Google says it is introducing this feature, although they do refer to it as “future optional.” So it isn’t here yet, but this new update to Play Services must be preparing Android devices for its arrival.

Anyways, the details are scarce here, but the simple description from Google is pretty self explanatory. Essentially, if your device were to sit around for 3 consecutive days (72 hours), Android would recognize that and then automatically restart it.

Why, you ask? Because restarting adds a further level of security. By restarting, your Android phone flips to a Before First Unlock state that has mostly signed you out of your phone. To get everything active again, you would have to unlock your device (like with a pattern or PIN). So the thought here is that if your phone is sitting idle and locked for 3 days in a row, it might be worth it to have it the security upped, thus the automatic restart to a more secure state.

Again, Google only added this note to the changelog for April’s Google System Releases Notes page yesterday and is calling it optional and something that may still be introduced in the future. If it shows up, let us know and then we’ll let everyone else know.

Here’s the rest of the changelog:

Device Connectivity [Phone] With this feature, receivers get a preview of content before they accept a Quick Share transfer.

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] We’ve fixed issues with device connections-related services to improve your overall experience. Location & Context [Phone] Updating on-device location history settings page to support Google Material expressive components. Security & Privacy [Phone] Enables a future optional security feature, which will automatically restart your device if locked for 3 consecutive days. System Management [Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Stability.

[Auto] With this new feature, Location Time Zone Provider (LTZP) is now available.

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] With this feature, you’ll find an updated UI for the Usage and diagnostics screen. Utilities [Phone] With this feature, it’s easier to set up your new device and transfer data from your old device.

[Phone] Bug fixes for Utilities related services. Wallet [Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Digital Wallet & Payments related processes in their apps.

// Google