Pokemon TCG Pocket announced this morning that Shiny Pokemon are coming to the game, which will be very exciting for those who view this as more of a collecting and trading game. But for those who take it more like a card battler, there’s huge news for you, too.

Before I get ahead of myself, let’s talk Shiny Pokemon. The company says fan favorites such as Charizard ex, Lucario ex, and Pachirisu are getting the Shiny treatment, and starting April 1, players will be able to get a Shiny Charizard display board and binder to show off their favorite cards. Somewhere Kellen is smiling from ear to ear right now.

Ranked Matches: For those who simply want the cards to pit them against each other, Ranked Matches are inbound! This is a big development for the competitive aspect of the game. The company says they are launching soon, with the first season available from March 27 to April 26.

“In ranked matches, Trainers can battle against players of similar skill levels from around the world—and receive an emblem based on their end-of-season rank for display on their player profile,” it said in a statement.

Get your most powerful decks ready, trainers. It’s about to get real.

// Pokemon