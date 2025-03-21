Epic Games announced that free game giveaways are coming to its mobile store every week, so be sure to download it onto your Android device for the free goodies.

This has all been a long time coming, though, it hasn’t been an easy road for Epic Games. They’ve had to battle Google in court for years now, but from the looks of it, progress is being made. For consumers, it seems like a major win.

Below are all the games that have joined the store on mobile in the past month, in addition to the free games you can grab today:

iOS and Android

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

MR RACER: Premium

The Forest Quartet

The WereCleaner

Android

Bowling Clash

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Chicken Police – Paint it RED

One Hand Clapping

Neighbours back From Hell

This is The Police

This is The Police 2

This Is The President

Through the Darkest of Times

You can’t beat free.

// Epic Games