Epic Games announced that free game giveaways are coming to its mobile store every week, so be sure to download it onto your Android device for the free goodies.
This has all been a long time coming, though, it hasn’t been an easy road for Epic Games. They’ve had to battle Google in court for years now, but from the looks of it, progress is being made. For consumers, it seems like a major win.
Below are all the games that have joined the store on mobile in the past month, in addition to the free games you can grab today:
iOS and Android
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- MR RACER: Premium
- The Forest Quartet
- The WereCleaner
Android
- Bowling Clash
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED
- One Hand Clapping
- Neighbours back From Hell
- This is The Police
- This is The Police 2
- This Is The President
- Through the Darkest of Times
You can’t beat free.
