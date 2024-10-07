Google Play Store Could See Major Changes With New Judge Ruling

For more years than I can keep track of, Epic Games has been battling both Apple and Google about their app store policies. While their fight with Apple is over, Epic is not done with Google. In fact, after a jury ruled that Google Play is an illegal monopoly, a judge has now issued a final warning that could force Google to make significant changes.

This is a long and complex situation, and I am no lawyer or legal analyst, so I’ll have to point you to a wonderful recap from The Verge that lays out all of the changes Google may end up making. Of course, there will be an appeal, but if the judge doesn’t let Google delay any of these changes, we might see them as soon as November.

So what could happen to Google Play? For 3 years, Google would have to let 3rd party app stores exist and be distributed within Google Play. Those 3rd party stores would also have access to the entire catalog of Google Play, unless developers opt-out.

There are other changes to, like Google not being able to require Google Pay billing for apps on Google Play, plus they would have to allow developers the freedom to tell users that their apps can be found elsewhere and that there are other ways to pay. Google also wouldn’t be able to pull any monetized tricks or offer perks to get Google Play on devices, to get developers to only use Google, and more.

The judge in this trial set the 3-year period for these changes to be in effect as November 1, 2024 through November 1, 2027.

Again, expect an appeal and then we’ll also see if the judge lets these changes be put on pause at all.

UPDATE : Google has issued a statement (here), promising to appeal and ask the courts to pause implementing the remedies we just talked through.

// The Verge