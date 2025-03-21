Samsung recently released two of the best color options for a phone that we’ve seen in some time. Yes, beauty is subjective, but I think I speak objectively when I say both the Galaxy S25 in Coralred and Navy are smokin’ hot.

This week on Samsung’s website, you can snag a Galaxy S25 (256GB) for as low as $299, thanks to enhanced trade-in values, plus free doubled storage. Retail price on this phone is listed at $859, so that’s quite a bit of savings. Samsung is offering up to $500 off on your trade in, plus the free $60 upgrade to 256GB, equalling $560 in potential savings.

As for the phone itself, we really enjoy it. The Galaxy S25+ is also available with free doubled storage, so if you want to have a larger battery, then that option is available. However, we really like the size of the smaller Galaxy S25. It’s a personal preference.

Follow the link below to snag one of these hot colors.