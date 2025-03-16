Some of the best prices we’ve ever seen have found their way onto the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL this weekend. Google fired up another $200-off promo through its own store, but Amazon and Best Buy are trying to top it with $250-off deals of their own.

We have links to them all below, but if you want the best possible price, both Amazon and Best Buy have the Obsidian 256GB version of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL at $250 off. That discount gets you a Pixel 9 Pro for $849 or a Pixel 9 Pro XL for $949 with plenty of storage to last you for a number of years.

All other models and colors and storage options are essentially $200 off, which is still a great price. However, that Obsidian colorway should grab your attention. And as you can see from the image above (and our review), the Obsidian (black) color of the Pixel 9 Pro series might be the best of them all. It’s so handsome.

Pixel 9 Pro Deals:

Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store