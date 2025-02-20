RIP, Amazon Appstore on Android

The Amazon Appstore, which I’m not sure I understood to still be around for non-Amazon devices, is going away on August 20, 2025. Amazon shared the news this week, saying that it was time for your Android devices to find another app store, you know, like the Google Play Store.

A FAQ has been posted to talk through any questions you might have about this situation, because there could be some of you relying on it for certain apps you got for free long ago or because you…honestly, I have no idea why you would have been using this on non-Amazon or Fire devices in recent years. But hey, here’s what is happening.

Starting August 20, Amazon is no longer guaranteeing that apps you downloaded from the Amazon Appstore will properly operate on your Android devices. If you were still running Granny Smith because you got it for free in 2013, it’s probably done come August. Or maybe you picked up a free file manager app that still works – it might be time to find that same file manager on Google Play.

Amazon also talks through Amazon Coins that were used to make purchases in apps from the Amazon Appstore and what will happen to those. Basically, you’ll need to use them by that August 20 date, plus they are no longer available as of today.

And that’s pretty much it. If you were still using the Amazon Appstore, you have a few more months to figure out what’s next before it shuts down and the apps from it stop working.

For those with Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices, this does not apply to you.

// Amazon