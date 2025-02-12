Qualcomm announced fresh silicon for mid to upper range devices this week, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4. Expected to launch in China-based phones (OPPO, realme, Honor, etc.) first in the coming months, Qualcomm is packing plenty of high-end features inside of what should be a relatively inexpensive chipset, meaning more people will be gaining access to awesome features.

Things like generative AI, which takes a good amount of computing power when on device, is supported with this new chip, as well as triple camera systems, sensors as large as 200-megapixel, plus support for Snapdragon Low Light Vision is baked in. Other notable inclusions are the 5G Modem-RF System for fast wireless connections, Bluetooth 5.4, LE Audio, aptX lossless audio, and the Adreno Frame Motion Engine.

In raw performance benchmarks, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 marks 11% improved CPU performance, 29% improved GPU performance, and 12% in overall power savings. This means more power and speed, all while utilizing less power.

Again, OEMs based overseas like realme, OPPO, and Honor are expected to announce smartphones with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 in the coming months. They always seem first to adopt, followed by phones that come to the US. Be on the lookout.

// Qualcomm