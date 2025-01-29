When you click that button to finalize your pre-order of a new Samsung phone, you are given the date that Samsung expects it to arrive. This is basically the official in-store launch date when carriers and retailers will have the device for you to walk in and play with or buy, if you so choose. But here’s the thing – if you order from Samsung, they almost always ship them early.

For the Galaxy S25 launch, Samsung had set February 7 as that launch date and yet I may have my Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order tomorrow, January 30. We’re a full week early!

I received a shipping notice from UPS yesterday, stating that Samsung had shipped my Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order, but I’ve been in the game long enough to know that they initially just create a shipping label that activates that first ping from a shipping service. We’ve seen labels created days and days before a phone starts moving, so we try not to ever get excited at that stage. The only way to know if it has truly shipped is if the carrier physically gets ahold of the package and it begins to move. That actually happened moments ago.

Samsung’s initial shipping email said to expect the phone by January 30 (tomorrow), but like I just explained, I wasn’t holding my breath for that date. However, UPS now says, “We Have Your Package” and they added that January 30 date. Previously, with only the label created, UPS was not providing a date. A number of reddit users are seeing similar shipping notices, though only a handful have hit this stage that I have. It sure looks like Samsung is about to deliver their new phones incredibly early.

For those interested in the Galaxy S25 series, this is why we order from Samsung directly. Not only do they offer the best trade-in program, but they often send devices insanely early. Most colors of the Galaxy S25 Ultra still have that original February 7 date too, so there’s a chance you could order now and get it well before then. The only colors with long shipping times are Titanium Jadegreen and Pinkgold.

Recapping Galaxy S25 pre-orders: you can get up to $900 instantly off for trade-ins (check values here), plus you get free storage upgrades and bonus credits to spend on things like a Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. For my pre-order, I actually got the Buds 3 Pro for free.

Here’s your best pre-order link with a bonus $50 credit.