Google announced today that it is now selling certified refurbished Pixel models via the Google Store. This is a first for Google, allowing customers to get Pixel phones for up to 40% off the original retail price.

Models available in the program are currently the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. There are no Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, or Pixel 9 series models available as of yet.

So, Google, what makes a phone a certified refurbished Pixel?

We carefully inspect the battery, housing, and screens for any imperfections. If any phones need work, our technicians only use authentic Google parts for the repairs. Each phone gets the latest Android software before being packaged in a new box, and comes with a compatible charger. The result is a Pixel phone that’s as close to new as possible.

Google goes on to say that each devices comes with a one-year limited warranty and full customer support.

Devices are starting at just $249 (Pixel 6a) and go up to $629 (Pixel 7 Pro). We will keep you updated when Google adds more devices to the certified refurbished lineup. If interested, follow the link below.

// Google