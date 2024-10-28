Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds are my daily drivers. The ANC is very good and they sound great, with plenty of low end and clear highs. Samsung makes good earbuds, no doubt about it. For a limited time, Samsung has them at up to $140 off, thanks to a combination of instant savings and enhanced trade-in credits.

With no trade-in, Samsung has instant savings listed at $40, bringing the price of its latest set of buds to $209. However, if you have an eligible trade-in, such as the Galaxy Buds Pro or Buds 2 Pro, Samsung will give you $100 in instant credit. That brings the buds down to just $109. And for those who trade in any wireless audio headset, you get an instant $50 off. That’s very generous.

Shipping appears to be mighty fast too, with my own location able to receive the buds in the mail by October 31. It’s a very tempting deal, so if you’ve been looking for a good set of earbuds at a highly discounted price, now seems like a good time.

Follow the link below to snag it.