Earlier this month, Microsoft pushed the final software update to the Surface Duo 2. This week, the company confirmed via the device’s update page that the device has officially reached the end of the road for software support.

Here’s what Microsoft had to say about it. It was short and sweet.

This device has reached its end-of-servicing date based on the Surface Lifecycle for Android-based devices and will no longer receive newer Android version and security updates.

We did not much care for the original Surface Duo, so much so that we didn’t even bother with the sequel. No one seemed to miss us not talking about it, so we probably made the right call. For anyone who did pick this device up, we hope that it served you well.

Pour one out for Duo 2.

// Microsoft