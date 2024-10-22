Samsung Health Adds Food Barcode Scanning, Health Record Viewing

Samsung Health wants to be more than just an app that presents the data from your connected devices, like a Galaxy Watch 7. Thanks to a new update, Samsung Health is expanding capabilities and will be able to show your medical records, help you manage medications, and scan barcodes to make food intake calculations a breeze.

That last one seems like a big deal and I didn’t realize Samsung Health didn’t have this capability. Barcode scanning is a basic food intake tracking tool that so many other apps have. Samsung says it partnered with fatsecret for this feature, which is one of the biggest providers of verified food and nutrition data. All you have to do now is scan barcodes of foods you are eating in order to get accurate info dumped into Samsung Health.

This will first be available in the US, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland.

For health record viewing, Samsung is partnering with b.well Connected Health, which consolidates data from athenahealth, Cerner Health, Epic Systems and Veradigm in the US. By bringing this info into Samsung Health the app can offer insights and alerts about needed medical tests or actions, plus it’ll keep vaccination and prescription records.

You can see below just how these health records will look within the app.

Finally, Samsung is expanding Advanced Medications Tracking, a feature that Samsung says is already super popular in the US. Users will be able to add prescriptions to their medication list with the camera, by scanning pill bottles, and they can also check adherence levels and medication progress, with dosage schedules too.

This update to Samsung Health is available starting today.

