Select Galaxy owners are having a not-so-fun day today, with phones apparently stuck in endless bootloops following a SmartThings framework system app update. Devices affected include the Galaxy S10 series, as well as the Galaxy Note 10 series. The full list of devices can be found below.

With system app updates, it’s entirely possible for system files to become corrupted following the introduction of new files, which can cause the bootloop issue that we’re seeing here. The biggest problem for owners is, there’s no apparent fix at this time. The only remedy to the issue is a complete wipe of the device, with no way to backup or recover your data. That could a huge headache for users.

Devices Reported to be Affected

S10

S10e

S10+

S10 5G

Note 10

Note 10+

Note 10+ 5G

Given the nature of the problem, it seems fair to assume Samsung has a responsibility to correct it. We have no idea how they intend to do that, but we will keep you posted if we hear anything. In the meantime, we recommend keeping an eye on the Galaxy subreddits and official Samsung support forum. This is likely where Samsung would make any plans official.

If you own one of these devices, I’d maybe hold off on any system app updates for a bit, just to be safe.

