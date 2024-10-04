If you have been seeing renders of the Pixel 9a and thinking to yourself it would be nice to have that phone in your pocket, it’s now rumored that launch of Google’s next mid-range device is scheduled for mid-March, 2025.

With pre-orders happening at that time, it’s also said that retail availability will begin by late March, so you might as well pencil in the entire month of March as “Pixel 9a month.”

Timeline Shift: While this is all very interesting, what’s more important is an apparent shift for the entire Google Pixel and Android release timeline. This year, the Pixel 9 lineup launched ahead of what was expected, same with Android 15. It’s reported that next year’s Android 16 launch has also been pushed up to as early as Q2, which would be a major change.

The reasoning for this reported shift isn’t yet known, but we’re always free to speculate. Is this Google looking to be more out ahead of Apple and the iPhone? Does this simply allow the latest Pixel phones to launch with the newest version of Android instead of what happened this year? We just don’t know yet.

In the meantime, here comes the Pixel 9a.

