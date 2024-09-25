Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Review: Really Incredible Audio

It has been two years since we reviewed the original Pixel Buds Pro, which means it has been that long since Google gave us anything in their “Pro” audio line to toy with. They haven’t even had a new pair of budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-series during that time either, so we’ve been waiting on Google to show us where they can take in-ear audio and if they’ve improved on any of the suggestions we made during that review.

Now in mid-2024, Google has announced the Pixel Buds Pro 2 as a part of their big Made by Google event from August, where they also gave us the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Watch 3. While the Pixel 9 series is truly incredible and was the highlight of that show, I’ve really been looking forward to these Pixel Buds Pro 2. After all these years of reviewing tech products, earbuds aren’t something we look into as frequently as phones, so here we get to approach a new device in refreshing ways that can also make us uncomfortable at times.

Google sent us a pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2 to review and we’ve had them in our ears for about 8 days. Let’s go ahead and talk about this second attempt at a “Pro” earbud. This is our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review.

What are the Pixel Buds Pro 2?

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are Google’s new high-end earbuds with a new shape that is 27% smaller than the original Pixel Buds Pro, the first to feature a Tensor A1 audio chip, 11mm drivers with a new high-frequency chamber, a little wing stabilizer that’s attached, Bluetooth 5.4, active noise cancellation that Google is calling Silent Seal 2.0, and a case that has wireless and wired charging.

Google claims battery life at 8 hours with ANC turned on and 12 hours with it off. Toss the buds in a case and those numbers jump to a total of 30 hours or 48 hours, respectively. You’ll also find 3 microphones, IR proximity sensors for in-ear detection, motion-detecting accelerometers, wind-blocking mesh covers, an active in-ear pressure relief system, and touch pads on each bud for controlling playback, switching modes, firing up the assistant, that sort of thing.

Google is claiming ANC in these Buds Pro 2 that can cancel twice as much noise, a wider range of noises, and higher frequencies. The new A1 audio chip processes audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound, so your earbuds should be able to quickly adapt to your surroundings and situations, the fit should be easier to secure with a twist, and you have Find My Device support should you lose them.

Look, these Pixel Buds Pro 2 have all of the specs, including IP54 water and dust resistance, so that’s why Google wants you to pay $229 for them. They aren’t cheap, that’s for sure, but they do land $20 cheaper than Apple’s AirPods Pro and a full $50 cheaper than Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Are the Pixel Buds Pro 2 any good?

Like I did in our recent OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review, I’ll start to answer that by focusing on how the Pixel Buds Pro 2 fit in the ear. After all, this is a big redesign from the previous model, so there is quite a bit to talk about here.

As I noted above, Google is claiming that these are 27% smaller than the original Pixel Buds Pro. In the picture below, I think you’ll see just how small they really are compared to those. It’s pretty incredible, especially when you (again) run through that list of all that’s included in the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

When in the ear, you certainly notice the size difference. In my Pixel Buds Pro review, I mentioned how they fit perfectly in my ears out of the box, but that they were large and gave me some ear fatigue when wearing them for longer sessions. With these new Pixel Buds Pro 2, I’ve experienced none of that. These are light, really can be adjusted on the fly with this new twisty-wing feature, and I’ve had no issues when wearing them for more than an hour or two at a time. These are the type of buds that you leave in and end up forgetting they are there as a couple of hours pass by.

Google says they’ve created some magical in-ear pressure relief this time around too and they truly have. Flipping these Pixel Buds Pro 2 from ANC on to transparency mode lets your ears fully breathe. There’s instant relief from a simple long-press on one of the Buds’ touch pads that is so satisfying, especially if you let your ears go hard on a longer ANC sitting. I’ve really never experienced this sensation on this level and it only adds to the overall improved comfortability.

Sizing of ear tips is key: I will point out that Google includes medium (M) ear tips out of the box, with XS/S/L sizes there if you need them. I used the M tips out of the box for a number of days, but ran into an issue while working out (running on a treadmill) where the right bud was making this popping or crackling or suctioning noise. I then switched to the L tips to see if it was a seal problem from too small of tips, but that didn’t help and might have made it worse. I ended up dropping all of the way down to S and it fixed the issue. So if you buy a pair of these and hear something like I’ve described, try dropping down a size.

So yeah, the fit here on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is quite good. After I figured out the proper ear tips for my ears, these have been wonderful in the ear for longer desk sessions or when my aging body is ready to move and sweat a bit. I’ve always been a fan of Google’s in-ear bud designs and that doesn’t change here. These are up there in terms of comfort with the Pixel Buds A-series, which I still adore.

Pixel Buds app: One of the other areas I complained about in my Pixel Buds Pro review was in the absence of an EQ in the Pixel Buds app and any real customizable audio features. Google has since fixed that and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have access to several presets (ex: Default, Heavy Bass, Light Bass, Balanced, Vocal Boost, and Clarity) as well as a custom equalizer with sliders for upper treble, treble, mid, bass, and low bass. It’s pretty slick how you can pick one of the presets, see where Google sets levels, and then go on to customize from there to get the sound just as your ears prefer.

You can also balance audio from right-to-left bud, get weird with Spatial Audio, and run an eartip seal check to make sure your buds are properly squeezed into each ear. When running this test, the app actually recommended I change size tips in my left ear to optimize sound, so I’m wearing M in my left and S in my right. They sound great this way, so I’m running with it.

Battery life: This is a tough area for me to truly test because I’m just not the type of person to wear earbuds for hours and hours on end. My sessions typically last around an hour or maybe a bit longer and then they go back in their handy little case to charge back to 100%. In my two most recent hour-long workout and desk sessions with ANC either active or in Transparency mode, I dropped 5% in each bud. As I’ve been working on this review, I’ve had the Buds Pro 2 in for two hours with ANC active and we’re down to 84% and 87%. That seems solid and essentially hits what Google is suggesting, which is between 8 and 12 hours.

Touch controls: For many years, Google’s touch pads on the Pixel Buds were my absolute favorite way to control true wireless earbuds. The swipes back-and-forth to adjust volume, the taps or holds to control playback or ANC toggles, always just worked. With the Pixel Buds Pro 2, I still think this experience is quite good, but I’ve got to admit that I’m starting to prefer the stems with squeeze and swipe controls that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and AirPods Pro have. I’ve just used these types of earbuds so frequently that I like to be able to physically grab a stem in order to control them over swiping a pad.

I have the Pixel Buds Pro 2 setup with standard controls, so that means swipe forward to increase volume, swipe backwards to lower it, tap to play/pause, double-tap to skip tracks, and so on. My long-press for each bud is set to toggle between ANC and Transparency, although you can customize that. If you’d rather have one earbud be able to toggle those modes and the other to fire up Gemini or Google Assistant, you can do that too.

Again, I still think the touchpads work just fine here, but I’ve got to re-learn how to use them and not swipe and whiff or accidentally tap when I meant to swipe, etc. I’m curious to hear what you may prefer.

ANC 2.0: The ANC here with Silent Seal 2.0 is impressive as well. I currently have some work happening in my kitchen and these have absolutely been a lifesaver since landing on my desk last week. I’ve also had my wife (happily) test between ANC active and Transparency as she carried on conversations with me. These buds sure can block a voice or a hammer or sander or drywall professional, whether it’s 3 feet or 15 feet away. I have a couple of trips on the horizon too and can’t wait to block out the world with these because I know they will.

The Sound: There is what I can only describe as an incredible richness to the sound that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 produce. You know how Google’s phone cameras always crank contrast and shadows while adding a color punch because that’s what so many of our eyes love to look at? Take that idea and apply it straight to these earbuds. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 produce exactly what your ears want, with bold bass, perfection in vocals, and this head and room-filling experience that few buds can bring you.

Your boy has been into a heavy dose of the chillest beats lately, mostly to bring down life’s current high levels of anxiety. Every song I play is so clear, so deep and sometimes emotional, that it’s as if these Pixel Buds Pro 2 were made for what I need in this 2024 moment.

I’ve been taking in a lot of Gotts Street Park, like “Tell My Why,” and my lord, I just get lost. That background crackle on LEISURE’s “Money” makes it all feel real just as the vocals trail into the distance and your head bobs with tempo of the bass. You can’t escape the late-night, throwback studio vibe as Durand Jones pulls you into “Is It Any Wonder?” but do with a switch to Royel Otis “Warm Nights.” Oh you want bass? Slide that “Low bass” bar to the right and let Labrinth and Billie Eilish go off in “Never Felt So Alone” – these buds can handle it.

The sound from the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is addicting and I keep finding reasons to put them back in my ears. Not to take a swipe at the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, because they are $80 cheaper, but I kept finding weakness on a vocal level, and that’s not the case at all with Google’s new buds. Few settings needed to be touched to get these performing on an elite level.

Should you buy the Pixel Buds Pro 2?

This is a pretty easy pair of true wireless buds to recommend. The price is steep at $229, but as I said earlier, it’s lower than “Pro” bud competitors while still offering the specs and features you should get with a price tag of this level.

Battery life has been solid and lines up with what Google suggests, the new fit and design are so friendly to the ear, and this sound experience is as good as I’ve found in any buds in recent years. I have zero complaints to share with you because this is the complete audio package.

Go treat your ears.

Pixel Buds Pro Deal Links: Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store