Pixel Buds 2 Pro Official With Big Improvements, $229 Price Point

All eyes might be on the new 4-phone Pixel 9 series line-up, but you shouldn’t ignore the new Pixel Buds Pro 2. Google is bringing major improvements to the Pixel Buds Pro series, including their first audio chip, an integrated wing that’s adjustable, and more.

As a part of today’s Made by Google event, Google introduced the Pixel Buds Pro 2, their new premium earbuds with flagship features and some big promises. If the original Pixel Buds Pro were missing anything or there were complaints, I think Google really try to address it all in this new Buds Pro 2 release.

What’s new in Pixel Buds Pro 2: There’s quite a bit new with Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro 2. One of the biggest changes is in the design, where the size has been reduced by 27%, a new shape is introduced for ears, and there’s a new wingtip that can be moved to give you a better fit. Google is also introducing its first audio chip for earbuds, increasing battery life, and boosting performance. These look like a proper upgrade, unlike the Pixel Watch 3.

Tensor A1 audio chip : The Tensor A1 chip is Google’s new chip that was built for advanced audio processing and Google AI on some level. Google says it process audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound, helping the earbuds adapt to your surroundings, cancel twice as much noise, and make your calls even clearer.

: The Tensor A1 chip is Google’s new chip that was built for advanced audio processing and Google AI on some level. Google says it process audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound, helping the earbuds adapt to your surroundings, cancel twice as much noise, and make your calls even clearer. ANC 2.0 : Google is introducing Silent Seal 2.0 as the Active Noise Cancellation in the Pixel Buds Pro 2. These new ANC can apparently cancel up to twice as much noise, cancels a wider range of noises, and now does so with higher frequencies.

: Google is introducing Silent Seal 2.0 as the Active Noise Cancellation in the Pixel Buds Pro 2. These new ANC can apparently cancel up to twice as much noise, cancels a wider range of noises, and now does so with higher frequencies. Twist-to-adjust stabiliizer : The new wingtip stabilizer can twist-to-adjust, so that means you can wear them in somewhat of a comfort mode or you can twist into your ear for a more secure fit, like if you were working out.

: The new wingtip stabilizer can twist-to-adjust, so that means you can wear them in somewhat of a comfort mode or you can twist into your ear for a more secure fit, like if you were working out. 11mm drivers : The Buds Pro 2 have 11mm drivers to give you boom-ier bass and a new high-frequency chamber for the treble fun. The Tensor A1 chip is also adding a “signal path for music,” which means it can bypass the ANC to send your ears unaltered audio.

: The Buds Pro 2 have 11mm drivers to give you boom-ier bass and a new high-frequency chamber for the treble fun. The Tensor A1 chip is also adding a “signal path for music,” which means it can bypass the ANC to send your ears unaltered audio. Improved Clear Calling : For Clear Calling on the Buds Pro 2, Google says you’ll be able to hear calls “even more clearly,” thanks to updated algorithms that reduce noise and more.

: For Clear Calling on the Buds Pro 2, Google says you’ll be able to hear calls “even more clearly,” thanks to updated algorithms that reduce noise and more. Find My Device support: Google’s new Find My Device network is apparently off to somewhat of a rough start, but Google’s new buds can take advantage of it. If you lose your Buds Pro 2, use the Find My Device network to locate them by ringing them.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 specs: Need the clean and easy specs? We have those for you below.

Chip : Tensor A1

: Tensor A1 Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.4 (LE Audio, Super Wideband)

: Bluetooth 5.4 (LE Audio, Super Wideband) Durability : IP54 (earbuds), IPX4 (case)

: IP54 (earbuds), IPX4 (case) Battery : 12 hours with ANC off, 8 hours with ANC on

: 12 hours with ANC off, 8 hours with ANC on Charging : USB-C charging port (case), Qi wireless

: USB-C charging port (case), Qi wireless Sound : Custom 11mm driver, ANC, in-ear pressure relief, conversation detection, transparency mode

: Custom 11mm driver, ANC, in-ear pressure relief, conversation detection, transparency mode Other : 3 microphones, capacitive touch (tap and swipe), IR proximity for in-ear detection, motion-detecting accelerometer and gyroscope

: 3 microphones, capacitive touch (tap and swipe), IR proximity for in-ear detection, motion-detecting accelerometer and gyroscope Size (earbud) : 22.74 x 23.08 x 17.03mm

: 22.74 x 23.08 x 17.03mm Size (case) : 22.74 x 23.08 x 17.03mm

: 22.74 x 23.08 x 17.03mm Weight: 4.7g (earbud), 65g (case)

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 come in Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Peony. They are up for pre-order today at $229 and should ship by September 26.

Pre-order Links: Google Store