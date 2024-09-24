AI Playlist was announced in beta earlier this year, available in only a couple of markets outside of the US. Spotify today announced that the feature is now rolling out, still in beta, to Premium users in the US on both Android and iOS.

With the feature, users simply prompt Spotify’s little AI buddy to create whatever sort of playlist they might be in the mood for. For example, users can say things like, “Give me some funky and upbeat songs to help me unpack my boxes in my new home.” The possibilities are basically endless, with Spotify claiming millions of playlists have been generated and enjoyed.

How to Try AI Playlist

From Your Library, tap the “+” button at the top-right corner of the app and select “AI Playlist.”

Select one of the suggested prompts or type your own.

From there, easily manage the selection of songs by previewing and deleting tracks, or ask Spotify to refine the playlist with additional prompts.

Tap “Create,” and your new playlist will be saved automatically in Your Library.

AI Playlist is now available for Premium users in the US, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

// Spotify