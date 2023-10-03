What Has You Excited for the Pixel 8 Lineup?

For Google fans, this week is a big deal. The company is releasing two new Pixel phones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and presumably dropping Android 14 all on the same day. It’s going to be busy, but as I tell Kellen, this is what we train for.

We’ve seen quite a bit of hype surrounding these new Pixel phones, which we’re partially to blame for maybe(?), but I’m curious what might be drawing your individual interest. Could it be the new temperature sensor? The solid pre-order bonuses? Maybe the rumored 7 years of OS support? It might even be the pretty colors.

I think anyway you slice it, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro should be very solid Google devices, which are perfect if you appreciate good camera performance and relatively timely updates. I’m not out here claiming that these phones will be perfect, as no phone ever is, but if you are currently excited for the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, we’d love to know why. If these phones aren’t on your radar at all for a particular reason, we want to know about that too.

We’re hours away from Google’s announcement. Let us know your finals Pixel thoughts leading up to the event.