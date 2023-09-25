The leaks for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro hit a new level this morning, with essentially all specs now revealed, including a number of features that were likely to be presented at October’s event. This is a spoiler alert warning, as we are about to tell you everything there is to know about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Good? Here we go.

It appears as if Google Store listings for each phone slipped through the cracks at some point and @Za_Raczke found them, which shouldn’t surprise anyone since they’ve provided countless leaks related to Google’s new phones in recent months. Today’s drop is really something else, though.

The leak showcases Google’s landing pages for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as their specs sheets. We have confirmation on Google Tensor G3, displays that Google is calling “Super Actua” with high levels of brightness when outdoors for both phones, a confirmation of all of the camera and video modes that leaked the other day (plus an upcoming expert video processing feature), the use of Gorilla Glass Victus and Victus 2 for durability, aluminum frames in each (matte on Pixel 8, polished on Pixel 8 Pro), and more.

There’s even a mention of 7 years of updates to the phones. This is likely a reference to security updates, but Google’s wording mashes together OS, security, and Feature Drops into the 7 years line. This is one of those items we really need confirmation on. Either way, 7 years of security updates is a very big deal, we just need to know how many OS updates are in there too. Are we thinking 5 years?

To not keep you waiting any longer, below we’ve included the front page images for both phones and then the entire specs list for each. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Specs

PIXEL 8 PIXEL 8 PRO Display 6.2" FHD+ OLED display with 60Hz-120Hz refresh rate.

-1080x2400, 20:9

-Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

-Up to 2,000 nits peak brightness 6.7" LTPO OLED display with 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate.

-1344x2992, 20:9

-Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

-Up to 2,400 nits peak brightness Chipset Google Tensor G3

Titan M2 security coprocessor Google Tensor G3

Titan M2 security coprocessor Memory RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 128/256GB, UFS 3.1 RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB, UFS 3.1 Battery 4,575mAh

27W fast charging

Qi-certified wireless charging up to 18W 5,050mAh

30W fast charging

Qi-certified wireless charging up to 23W Updates 7 years of OS and security updates 7 years of OS and security updates Rear Cameras -50MP Octa PD wide camera (OIS, EIS)

-12MP ultrawide camera -50MP Octa PD wide camera (OIS, EIS)

-48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera

-48MP Quad PD telephoto camera with Super Rez Zoom up to 30x (OIS, EIS)



Front Camera 10.5MP Dual PD front camera 10.5MP Dual PD front camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, 5G, 5G mmW Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, UWB, 5G, 5G mmW Durability IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus back with aluminum frame IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back with aluminum frame Other Under-display fingerprint sensor, Face ID

USB-C 3.2

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Stereo speakers Under-display fingerprint sensor, Face ID

Temperature Sensor

USB-C 3.2

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Stereo speakers Size 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm

187g 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm

213g Colors Obsidian, Hazel, Rose Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay

Are you paying $699 for this Pixel 8 and as little as $899 for this Pixel 8 Pro?

// 91mobiles