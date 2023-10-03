Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 Getting October Patch

Samsung is shipping out the newest security patch to its latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

We don’t expect to see anything else besides the patch inside. For those who may be hoping to see Android 14 on their Galaxy device soon, you probably have at least a month or two before that happens. One UI 6 (Android 14) is currently in beta on select devices. Patience, friends.

Updated Software Versions

Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS1AWI3

: F946USQS1AWI3 Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS1AWI3

Go snag it, Fold 5 and Flip 5 owners.

