Samsung introduced its new lineup of FE devices this week, consisting of the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9+ FE, and the Galaxy Buds FE.

These Galaxy FE devices, or Fan Edition as they are also called, aim to bring solid specs, hardware, and software experiences to a wider range of buyers thanks to more affordable pricing. Below, we’ll go over each device, share the specs, pricing, and when you’ll be able to buy them.

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S23 FE looks very similar to its Galaxy S23 siblings, sporting Samsung’s rear-facing floating camera holes. It’s a good looking phone, coming in a total of six different colors (two of which are Samsung web store exclusives). It features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with upped refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, IP68 rating, aluminum frame, three rear cameras (50MP wide + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto), 4500mAh battery (25W wired charging), and Android 13.

Galaxy S23 FE will be available starting October 26 priced at $599.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9+ FE

There are two tablets to choose from, the Galaxy Tab S9 with its 10.9-inch display and 8,000mAh battery or the Galaxy Tab S9+ FE with its 12.4-inch display with 10,090mAh battery. Both panels are LCD and both feature a Samsung-produced Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with a Mali G68 GPU. While both tablets feature an IP68 rating and up to 256GB storage, you will find different RAM levels for the tablets, with the S9+ FE packing up to 12GB RAM (8GB on the Tab S9 FE). As a bonus, both tablets come with an S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S9 lineup starts at $449 and will be available starting October 10, with carrier models available a bit earlier on October 5.

Galaxy Buds FE

For those looking to secure a pair of Galaxy Buds, but don’t want to spend too much, there’s the new Galaxy Buds FE. Priced at $99, these buds feature active noise cancellation, Auto Switch software support, SmartThings with Lost Mode (that’s new), and 3 microphones for good call audio quality. Samsung doesn’t specify an IP rating on the spec sheet. We assume they are at least sweatproof.

Available in both Graphite and White, Galaxy Buds FE will be available October 5 through carriers and on Samsung’s web store starting October 10 priced at $99.

We have units inbound from Samsung, so we’ll share our findings when they arrive. Thanks, Samsung!