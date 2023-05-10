Android 14 Beta 2 Arrives for Pixel Phones!

It wouldn’t be a Google I/O without a new build of Android for Pixel phone owners to test out. And right on schedule, Google just gave us Android 14 Beta 2. While we’ll be flashing this now with you, I’d suggest everyone on Beta 1 or Beta 1.1 move onto this quickly – that first beta sure was buggy.

Android 14 Beta 2 Release Info

Release date: May 10, 2023

Build: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices that use Verizon as their carrier: UPB2.230407.014.A1

All other devices: UPB2.230407.014 Emulator support x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices that use Verizon as their carrier: April 2023

All other devices: May 2023

How to get Android 14 Beta 2 on your Pixel

With Google opening up Android 14 to the beta program a few weeks back for Beta 1, they are essentially saying that this should be stable enough for everyday users, assuming those users are willing to accept that some items may be broken. For Beta 1, plenty was broken and Google had to issue a 1.1 quick fix to address many of them. Mostly though, this should be confirmation that this is more stable than a developer preview and that Google thinks you’ll be OK running it.

The Android 14 Beta 2 is available to:

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a (maybe soon?)

Easiest way: If you own one of those devices, the easiest way to get Android 14 Beta 2 on device is to sign-up for the Android Beta Program (here). You’ll simply click the “Opt In” button on that page to join and then sit back and wait for Google to push an update as Android 14 over-the-air.

Once you have enrolled, you’ll head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update to check for it. Google may not push it immediately and could instead roll it out slowly throughout the day. Either way, feel free to check through there to tell Google you want it after enrolling in the program.

Manual way: Want to get updated faster or would rather flash a factory image or OTA file through adb to feel more techie and important and smart? That’s still an option! I’ll be going the OTA route, but factory images are available too. You’ll find Android 14 Beta 2 factory images here and the OTA files here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Already on an Android 14 Beta build: If you are already on an Android 14 beta build, Google says that you will receive the Beta 2 update over-the-air. Of course, you can manually flash a factory image or OTA file as well, since the over-the-air process often takes forever to process.

Time to get updated to the freshest Android 14!

