The first Android 14 Beta rolled out a couple of weeks ago and the early reaction wasn’t the most positive. A number of bugs brought experiences that many of you shared frustrations about. Today, Google is pushing a new Android 14 Beta update to try and squash at least 5 of them.

Android 14 Beta 1.1 is here with fixes for the Wallpaper & Style screen bugging out, a broken fingerprint unlock, the status bar not displaying mobile networks, issues with SIM and eSIM activations, and a Smart Lock message that confused folks. That pretty much sounds like all of the major bugs we shared with you right at Android 14 Beta 1 release.

Here’s the full list of bug fixes in more detail:

Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen either through the Settings app, or by long-pressing from the home screen. (Issue #277938424)

Fixed some issues that prevented fingerprint unlock from being used. (Issue #272403537)

Fixed an issue where the status bar did not display the mobile network. (Issue #277892134)

Fixed an issue that prevented a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases. (Issue #278026119)

Fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled. (Issue #278011057)

Here is the build info for the new build, with separate builds for Verizon Pixel 6 devices:

Release date: April 26, 2023

Build: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices that use Verizon as their carrier: UPB1.230309.017.A1

All other devices: UPB1.230309.017 Emulator support x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices that use Verizon as their carrier: March 2023

All other devices: April 2023 Google Play services 23.13.12

Updates are available to the Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

This new update should begin rolling out right away as factory image (here) and OTA files (here), as well as through the Android Beta Program (enroll). If you are in the Android Beta Program, you’ll see an over-the-air update, which is the simplest way to update. For those who like a bit of manual work, you can go ahead and flash files.