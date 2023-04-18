When we pointed out a couple of weeks ago that Verizon was quietly upgrading networks in major cities across the us, we weren’t sure how long it would be before we could give you another solid list. While we don’t have a list of 25 cities, we do have another 6 worth pointing out, as San Francisco is one of them.

Since sharing that initial list, Verizon says it has provided “major” upgrades to areas all over Denver, Memphis, Nashville, St. Louis, and yes, San Francisco. And like with those other announcements, Verizon is specific about where the upgrades are happening, the percentage of people now covered by their best 5G (Ultra Wideband), and a clearer breakdown of that Ultra Wideband between C-Band and mmW coverage.

Cities seeing Verizon 5G upgrades:

Denver, CO

Kissimmee, FL

Memphis, TN

Nashville, TN

San Francisco, CA

St. Louis, MO

San Francisco is the biggest name on this new list and Verizon says that 80% of the population is now covered by 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) thanks to C-Band spectrum. Up until this year, Verizon was limited in how much C-Band spectrum it could use in SF, but for 2023, they are doubling the spectrum available. They are also continuing to push out 5G mmW, the fastest of the 5G technologies.

For the other cities, some noteworthy achievements include 74% of people seeing 5G UWB coverage in St. Louis, with a whopping 95% seeing coverage now in Nashville. Customers in Memphis will see improved 5G UWB in “Germantown downtown along Poplar Ave and the Modanna Learning Center Academy, along I-40, Sneider’s Truck Terminal, and AR State Mid South campus in West Memphis, AR, and subdivisions like Wolfchase Farms, Abbington Woods, Brunswick and Chaffe Rd.” And finally, in Kissimmee, FL folks now have 5G UWB at 51% of cell sites around town.

I know that T-Mobile continues to win speed awards from companies like Ookla, but this at least helps us see that Verizon is doing what it can to try and catch back up. I wish all of the carriers would do this city-by-city breakdown of 5G improvements.