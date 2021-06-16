Mobvoi’s TicWatch E3 Runs Wear 4100 With a Cheaper Price

Mobvoi has a new watch for us to add to our short list of those we’d consider buying today, the TicWatch E3. Packed with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and a more affordable price, this looks like it might be a nice little Wear OS setup.

The TicWatch E3 features a 44mm case with a 1.3″ display (360×360), 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, 380mAh battery, IP68 water and dust resistance, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, speaker, and mic. With that set of specs and the Wear 4100 chip onboard, there aren’t many watches that can compare outside of Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3.

Like previous Mobvoi watches, the company is really pushing its suite of wellness software that comes as a part of its companion app. The TicWatch E3 tracks blood oxygen (SpO2) with TicOxygen, heart-rate through TicPulse, sleep through TicSleep, and workouts through TicExercise. It’ll also help you lower stress with breathing exercises, monitor your stress, and (now) let you monitor the whole family’s health with TicCare.

The TicWatch E3 sports a polycarbonate frame and 2.5D curved display, comes in this charcoal color seen here, and includes an easily swappable 20mm black strap.

Of course, the elephant in the room is whether or not this watch will see the new version of Wear OS that Google just announced and that others (like Fossil) have said they won’t update older watches to. Mobvoi has not yet said and we’re still waiting for a response back.

You can buy the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 today for $199.99.