The old Google Pay has been in free fall for a couple of months now as Google has slowly shutdown features from it and pushed users to the new app. They first targeted the extremely useful web portal (without a replacement) before moving onto send/receive functionality and fund claiming. Today, they’ve basically taken it all away.

A Google Pay support page was updated today to say that as of June 15, you can no longer use the old app to send, request, receive, claim, or withdraw money or find past transactions, and that includes the web portal. With all pending transactions now cleared through the old Google Pay, I’m not sure what else is there.

Oh, you can still make mobile payments with the old app, so that’s something. I’m not sure when that functionality will go, but once it does, that will really be the end.

While I’m not exactly a huge fan of the new Google Pay, it does work just fine and at least lets you send and receive money still. Google choosing to attach phone numbers to Google Pay is a sh*tty move, however. Google Pay should always be a Google account connection, so that anyone can use it rather than by forcing people to have paid wireless service.