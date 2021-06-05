In a bit of breaking news on this random Saturday, Fossil confirmed a couple of big items on our Wear OS future checklist. The first we just shared with you, and that’s news of the Fossil Gen 6 arriving this year running the new Wear platform and likely carrying a premium price. Unfortunately, the second piece of news is not going to make owners of older Fossil watches happy.

Fossil confirmed today that it will not be upgrading existing Fossil watches to the new Wear OS platform that Google and Samsung announced at Google I/O. No explanation was given to CNET, and the mention of it was a single sentence. I sure hope Fossil plans to further explain themselves.

I can’t say this news is that surprising, only because Google was not open to talking about this specific subject when they announced the new Wear. That’s exactly why we told you not to buy a Wear OS watch right now, because Google could have easily said, “Yes, older watches can upgrade, but we’ll leave it to watchmakers.” Instead, they punted, leaving open this exact possibility.

So what does this mean for the Fossil Gen 5, Fossil Sport, Fossil Gen 5E, and numerous Fossil brand watches? Again, Fossil hasn’t explained beyond a single comment in an interview that was shared. My guess is that support will be limited to almost nothing going forward. You may get a bug fixer or security patch here and there, but I wouldn’t expect new features. If you own one of their older watches, this will probably signal a time for you to think about upgrading or moving on when the new wave of watches arrives.

Let it out Fossil owners, we’re here for you.