Waiting for the Pixel 6

The month of June just kicked off and with a quick glance at the calendar you start to…oh good lord this is going to be a long, sluggish year. 2021 may go down as the most uninteresting tech year in some time, unless one company can deliver. I feel like all that’s worth doing at the moment is sitting here patiently, trying to wait for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from Google to arrive.

No offense to the other players in the game, but what else do we have to look forward to?

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, a $2,000 foldable that is unlikely to introduce dramatic changes over last year’s Fold 2? I’m sure it’ll be nice, but we’re about to leave the couches behind and get back out into the world. Couch phones had their moment to shine. We need to be mobile again, my brother. There’s also no Note 21 and I’m not about to get excited about a Galaxy S21 FE.

The Galaxy Watch 4 line with Wear OS? OK, that could be fun and I am excited about the future of Wear and the fact that Samsung is switching back over, but we’re still talking about smartwatches. I love a smartwatch, you know that. Do I look forward to smartwatches like I do my next phone? No, no, no.

A OnePlus 9T? We are assuming they’ll make one, right? Look, I thought the OnePlus 9 Pro was a solid phone, but it’s also a f*cking whale, the camera wasn’t special, and the battery life on it was horrendous. To be honest, the phone was borderline ugly too. It did not leave me wanting more, so unless OnePlus completely switches it up with the 9T, I can’t say I’m super excited about OnePlus’ finishing months of 2021.

After all of that, what’s left? Motorola has gone silent after last year’s Edge+ and the most interesting thing we know of from them is a leak of a new high-end smartwatch. Sony announced two phones that look excellent, but by the time they launch in the US at sky-high prices, they’ll feel like old news. Not that they won’t be good phones, it’s just that they already told us about them and then asked us to wait months to finally play.

And that brings us back to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We think both will run Google’s own chip that will allow them to ditch Qualcomm. The designs have leaked and they look wild as hell in a so-bad-they-could-be-good way. We’re pretty sure a big camera overhaul is coming with that crazy design. Android 12 could bring all of the new UI hotness as a Pixel exclusive. It really looks like Google might (finally) go all out on a Pixel line.

So again, apologies to everyone else still playing, but unless you have some tricks up your sleeves, I’ll be over here waiting for you know what.

Hot renders made by the legend, @PhoneDesigner.