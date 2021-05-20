New Pixel 6 Pro Renders: That’s More Like It

We have been dying to learn more about Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices, especially after we got our first possible glimpse at the devices via very unofficial 3rd-party renders. This week, we have new renders, this time from @OnLeaks, who as many know carries a solid reputation when it comes providing accurate CAD renders.

Comparing these new unofficial renders to the old unofficial renders, we can see that backside hump isn’t nearly as intense as first shown. There’s a hump, don’t get me wrong, but it’s much more tame. We can see the front display is slightly curved on its sides, and sadly, it appears Google is indeed moving away from the rear-facing fingerprint reader and likely opting for an in-display reader.

For the Pixel 6 Pro, the AMOLED panel size is reported to measure in at 6.67″. There’s no word yet on refresh rate, but we’re really hoping it’s 120Hz. This hardware deserves all of the top specs. On the back, we can see three cameras. There’s a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, plus another unknown lens. Maybe ultra wide?

There’s an entire video you can check out below, giving you all of the sweet angles.

Thoughts? Is this a little less wild looking? Full transparency, I am 100% here for this phone.

// Digit