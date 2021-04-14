Sony made two new Xperia devices official this morning, the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. We have specs and all of that stuff, but for now, Sony hasn’t made exact availability and pricing information available. That’ll come later this year when we’re closer to launch, which will be this summer.

For now, we’ll just have to drool at photos and get hyped about these specs. Highlights include 4K 120Hz displays, variable telephoto lenses, and Snapdragon 888 chipsets. Yup, these things will be elite and likely very expensive.

Xperia 1 III

This phone is the ultra flagship monster device, featuring a 6.5” 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage + microSD support, 4,500mAh battery, 5G support for select US carrier, technically 4 rear camera lenses, and Android 11.

Beyond specs, this Xperia 1 III is also loaded with features, as one might expect. Sony packed in a variable telephoto lens on the backside with a Dual PD sensor (a first for a smartphone), real-time Eye AF for humans and animals, an updated Photography Pro feature, 40% louder speakers than what came with last year’s Xperia 1 II, new and improved Game Enhancer features (new audio equalizer, optimized VC microphone, and high frame rate recording feature), 360 Reality Audio, plus 30W charging that allows for 50% battery capacity in just 30 minutes.

As for the cameras, the Xperia 1 III has three 12-megapixel sensors (f/2.2, f/1.7, f/2.3) all with dual PDAF and two with OIS. Each camera has a different focal length, ranging from 16mm to 105mm, thanks to that variable lens. It can go from 70mm to 105mm, which again, is a first for a smartphone. Lastly, there’s a 3D iToF sensor.

Xperia 5 III

What’s exciting for this device is that it features a majority of the big brother’s specs, but in a smaller package. Kellen, this one is made for you. It has a 6.1″ FHD 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, 128GB+ storage, triple rear cameras (with the variable telephoto), headphone jack, stereo speakers, 4,500mAh battery with 30W charging, IP68 rating, and Android 11. It’s seriously a little beast phone, just remember it lacks expandable storage, has less RAM, and there’s no 4K display.

As far as we know from Sony’s press material, all software and other aspects stay the same. Both devices also have metal frames. No cheap plastic will be found on these phones.

Availability

We’ll have availability and pricing available from Sony later this year. In the meantime, start saving your money because there’s no way these phones will be cheap.

Xperia Mark III Family Specs