When the Pixel 5a 5G arrives later this year, we really will be wondering how it differs when compared to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 from last year. The story here of the Pixel 5a 5G so far is that it supposedly looks very similar and now we believe it runs the exact same processor.

In the latest Android 12 Developer Preview 3 build, the Pixel 5a 5G was spotted with code that references “barbet” and “sm7250.” We know that barbet is the long-rumored codename of the Pixel 5a 5G and that the SM7250 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G, which again, is in both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

So if the Pixel 5a 5G looks like this and has last year’s processor, what’s the deal with it? My guess is that it will indeed be very close to the Pixel 5, because these components are a year older and cheaper. And if that’s the case, then let’s hope they upgrade the display to 90Hz otherwise it would just be another 4a 5G. It may end up being plastic as hell again, but that’s fine as long as that price remains in line with other a-series phones.

Of course, this isn’t that surprising because the story of 2021 is the Pixel 6’s supposed Google-made processor. The Pixel 6 is the phone we’ll follow as closely as we can and look forward to as the Pixel 5a 5G simply comes along for the ride to enjoy the show.