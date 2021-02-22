Rumors and leaks surrounding a potential 2021 line-up of Google Pixel phones haven’t been as free flowing as in years past. By this time last year, we had seen renders of the Pixel 4a and would be days away from a full device reveal. Today, we may be getting a first render of an upcoming Pixel 5a.

Posted by @onleaks to Voice, we now have images of a supposed Google Pixel 5a device that looks, well, like the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. Like, it may be an identical match to those phones that you will be hard-pressed to find differences in.

According to this leak, the Pixel 5a will sport a (likely) plastic back, dual rear camera setup, 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, hole punch front selfie, rear fingerprint reader, and a 6.2″ OLED display. It won’t have the uniform bezels like on the Pixel 5 and could measure in closer in size to the Pixel 4a 5G (5a – 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm; 4a 5G – 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.2mm).

We don’t know anything else about the Pixel 5a, but penciling in a May launch would make sense. That’s when we saw the Pixel 3a and should have seen the Pixel 4a had COVID not pushed it back for months.

Ummm, thoughts?

// @onleaks (Voice)