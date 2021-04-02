Pixel 6 Might Run Google’s Own Processor, Ditch Qualcomm

A Pixel 6 running a Google “Whitechapel” chip?

The dream of every Google Pixel fan has been for Google to take matters into its own hands and develop a processor that its phones and other hardware could run. It would help complete the smartphone puzzle, bring them more in line with Apple’s iPhone operation, and let them ditch Qualcomm. Thanks to a new report, we believe this might be the year it happens.

Google has reportedly been working on a processor codenamed “Whitechapel,” according to 9to5Google, who has viewed documentation with references to both it and upcoming devices. And when I say upcoming devices, I’m talking about a potential Pixel 6, Pixel 5a, and any other new phone from Google coming later this year, possibly in the fall.

We don’t know details about “Whitechapel” capabilities, but it has been attached to a codename of “Slider” that has been referenced within the Google Camera app. This “Slider” is some sort of shared platform with “Whitechapel” that ties the two to two device codenames of “Raven” and “Oriole.” Those names should sound familiar, as at least one is expected to be the Pixel 6, while the other could be a Pixel 5a model or something else.

This new “Whitechapel” chip is supposedly referred to as “GS101” and could be built with Samsung Semiconductor and Samsung Exynos components and software. In other words, Samsung may be helping Google with this chip, leaving out Qualcomm.

This is, obviously, massive news. We could see Google further customize the Android experience for its Pixel devices with its own chip, plus it could lead to software support far beyond the current 3-year period. One of the things Apple gets so much praise from is the number of years that iPhone models continue to get updates. If Google assumes that level of control, we could see the same from them.

You guys, talk to me.