Twitter just flipped the switch on Android and iOS devices, allowing users to upload and view images with a resolution of up to 4K. No more complaining about crappy image quality on Twitter, okay?

To enable this on your device, head into the app’s Data Usage settings menu and select when you want the app to allow for 4K upload and viewing. You can choose Never, WiFi Only, or WiFi & Mobile Data. Totally up to you, but do note, 4K images come with larger file sizes. Watch out for that data plan of yours.

Sony device owners with 4K display, today is your day. It’s time to rub it in our faces.