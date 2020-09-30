The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have been fully revealed by Google, thus removing any last ounces of mystery. Not that there were any mysteries, but we no longer have to qualify everything with questions or act uncertain. We know the specs. We know the prices. We know when you can get them. In this post, well, let’s just talk about what’s inside each phone.

For the Pixel 5 ($699), you get a solid set of specs in a phone that won’t break the bank. Google tossed in a Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G, 6″ AMOLED display (1080p 90Hz), 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4000mAh battery (fast wired + wireless charging), rear fingerprint reader, IP68 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, and a dual camera made up of 12.2MP standard and 16MP wide-angle lenses in a metal frame.

For the Pixel 4a 5G ($499), the specs are similar yet downgraded in a few key areas. You have the 765G processor with 5G, dual cameras, stereo speakers, and 128GB storage, but after that, things change some. The display is 6.3″ (1080p) at 60Hz, the battery is 3800mAh and there isn’t wireless charging, there’s 6GB RAM, and the body is plastic.

You can see the full list below. Which one are you buying?

Google Pixel 5 Specs