Sign-Up for Samsung Unpacked, Save $30 When You Pre-Order ‘Most Powerful’ Galaxy

Samsung is looking to boost engagement around its upcoming Unpacked announcement, one we believe is set to focus on Galaxy-branded laptops. To do this, it’s offering anyone who signs up for updates concerning the April 28 event $30 off when you pre-order the company’s “most powerful Galaxy,” the device that’s expected to be announced.

We can’t tell you how good $30 off a mystery product is, and really, this only matters if you fancy yourself buying a new laptop, presumably powered by Windows. The latest intel suggests we can expect the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, a 2-in-1 design capable of folding and supporting a stylus. If you’re into Samsung and into Windows laptops, they’ll be worth a look.

Should you want that $30 off, follow the link below.

Samsung Unpacked Update Sign-Up

